NBA World Reacts To Jimmy Butler's Performance In Warriors-Bucks Game
On Monday night, Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors played the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
The Warriors won by a score of 125-111.
Butler finished his second game with the Warriors with 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 4/12 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 31 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler through 2 games with the Warriors:
FGA - 24
FTA - 28"
@TheWarriorsTalk: "That’s 117 combined points for Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler over the last two games 🔥"
John Dickinson: "Curry looks more lively in the last two games with the addition of Jimmy Butler than he has in the last two months."
Sam Quinn: "First impressions of Jimmy Butler with the Warriors is that he gives them a lot of the stuff they lacked. Someone who can finally pressure the rim off the dribble. A second trigger man for the off-ball stuff. Just some muscle that they badly needed. I like what I'm seeing."
Anthony Slater: "Jimmy Butler: 26 free throws in his first 7+ quarters with the Warriors. Thirteen in each game. Last Warriors player with 13+ in two straight games was Kevin Durant in 2018."
Ryen Russillo: "Jimmy Butler drives cost $112m."
@hoodiedom: "jimmy butler is incredible. does all the little things a dream warriors role player would do and oh… he’s a walking 20+ pt scorer as well"
Ohm Youngmisuk: "Warriors are now 2-0 in the Jimmy Butler era, handling the Giannis-less Bucks, 125-111, in Milwaukee. They've now won the first two games with Butler by 14 and 21 points. Jimmy finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals while going to the line 15 times."
With the win, the Warriors improved to 27-26 in 53 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.