NBA World Reacts To Jimmy Butler's Performance In Warriors-Heat Game
On Tuesday night, Jimmy Butler made his return to Miami when the Golden State Warriors played the Heat.
The Warriors lost by a score of 112-86.
Butler finished with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/12 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Skip Bayless: "Going back to Miami tonight was "just another game," said Jimmy Butler ... who in the first half went 1-6 for 2 points as his new team (without Steph) is down 57-40. Yep, ho hum, just another game."
Naveen Ganglani: "Jimmy Butler in his return to Miami:
11 points
5-12 FGs
0-2 3PT
1-1 FT
6 rebounds
-19
He's right. Pat Riley didn't need to say anything to him. His team put actions to words on the court."
@Heat_Muse: "Butler in his return to Miami:
11 pts
6 reb
2 ast
5-12 fg (41.7%)
0-2 3pt (0.0%)
That’s the regular season Jimmy we know and love!"
Will Manso: "The Heat crush the Warriors 112-86 in Jimmy Butler’s return game to Miami. Butler held to just 11 points in 29 minutes. Bam Adebayo with 27 points, while Tyler Herro scores 20. Make that two straight wins for the Heat and now the Jimmy story in the past."
@SheNeedsJayR: "Jimmy butler did all that talking just to lose to his old team bum"
Steve Jones Jr.: "I do wonder how long Jimmy Butler has wanted to put Tyler Herro in action."
Dalton Johnson: "Heat fans loved seeing Andrew Wiggins block Jimmy Butler"
Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Here is the pregame Jimmy Butler tribute video in Miami and his reaction"
theScore: "Neither Jimmy Butler or Andrew Wiggins had a stellar game against their former teams tonight. 😶"
Butler spent part of six seasons playing for Miami.
He helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals two time in four years.