NBA World Reacts To Jimmy Butler's Performance In Warriors-Rockets Game
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets (in Texas) by a score of 95-85.
The Warriors now have a 1-0 lead in the series.
Jimmy Butler finished the victory with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals while shooting 10/19 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
NBA: "JIMMY BUTLER III ICES IT
WARRIORS WIN GAME 1 IN HOUSTON!"
@StatMamba: "Jimmy Butler has the 3rd most playoff games in NBA history recording:
25+ PTS
5+ REB
5+ AST
5+ STL
Only Russ & MJ have more."
@NewMediaSports_: "Jimmy Butler Last 3 games
25-7-6
38-7-6
30-1-9
Playoff Jimmy is Real"
Golden State Warriors: "The fourth Warrior with a 25-5-5-5 Playoff game in franchise history ⚡️"
Real Sports: "Jimmy Butler is the first Warriors player to have 25+ PTS & 5+ STL in their playoff debut."
StatMuse: "Jimmy Butler vs HOU:
25 PTS
7 REB
6 AST
5 STL
Second in 25/5/5/5 playoff games this century."
@WarriorsMuse: "Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Brandin Podziemski scored or assisted on 82 out of the Warriors’ 95 points tonight."
@EriqEnigma: "I know the Warriors' original first choice was Durant at the trade deadline, but I think Jimmy Butler is a better fit in terms of affecting a basketball game in more ways.
Provides so much on both sides of the court as well as leadership and toughness."
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday night in Houston.
The Warriors are 25-17 in 42 games on the road.