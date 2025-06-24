NBA World Reacts To Jordan Poole Pelicans-Wizards Trade
On Wednesday evening, the 2025 NBA Draft will take place in New York.
Before the Draft (on Tuesday), ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Jordan Poole and CJ McCollum have been traded.
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@BolWrld: "WHY WOULD THEY TRADE JORDAN POOLE????"
Jake Weinbach: "Jordan Poole is a nice fit in NOLA. Pelicans also get younger and save money in the short-term.
CJ McCollum will be an excellent mentor in Washington and the Wizards will project to have significant cap space in 2026 with both McCollum and Olynyk on expiring contracts."
@PolymarketHoops: "Jordan Poole last season:
20.5 PPG
4.5 APG
3.5 3PM
59.1% TS
His 2nd season averaging 20+ PPG in under 30 MPG — the most in NBA history."
@GoIdenState "Poole going to another garbage team 😭😭 come home to the warriors bro"
@Efeso1001: "Pelicans got Poole ,Dejonte Murray, Zion ,Trey Murphy ,Yves Missi and Herb Jones they building something"
StatMuse: "Pelicans potential starters:
— Jordan Poole
— Trey Murphy III
— Herb Jones
— Zion Williamson
— Yves Missi
Playoff team?"
Overtime: "Jordan Poole and Zion are now teammates"
NBA University: "Jordan Poole’s player profile…
Quietly had a bounce back year in terms of efficiency. Hard to judge anything on a tanking team, but don’t hate the upside play by the Pels on a guy who fits the retool timeline and extracts some value from pricy expirings in Olynyk + CJ"
@StroudMerchant: "can someone explain to me why either team would do this"
Real Sports: "Jordan Poole top games this season:"