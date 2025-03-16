Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Jordan Poole's Performance In Wizards-Nuggets Game

Jordan Poole played 30 minutes against the Nuggets.

Ben Stinar

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) celebrates his game winning three-point basket with forward Kyshawn George (18) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Washington Wizards beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 126-123 in Colorado.

Jordan Poole nailed the game-winning shot with less than two seconds remaining on the clock.

He finished with 19 points, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 63.6% from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@LakeShowYo: "JORDAN POOLE GAME-WINNER FROM THE LOGO 🤯😳

NUGGETS BLEW A 16 POINT LEAD 💀"

ESPN's SportsCenter: "WIZARDS BEAT THE NUGGETS TWICE THIS SEASON 🔥

Jordan Poole dropped 39 on the Nuggets in December and just hit a game-winner on them in the rematch 😳"

@CamMingo: "Jordan Poole is the Nugget killer. The same Jordan Poole who killed the Nuggets in the 2022 playoffs"

Underdog NBA: "JORDAN POOLE. GAME.

Wizards went 2-0 vs. Nuggets this season."

@PooleMuse: "JORDAN POOLE TONIGHT:

19 POINTS (14 IN 4Q)
6 ASSISTS
4 THREES
80% TS

AND THE GAME WINNER FROM WAY DOWNTOWN"

StatMuse: "Jordan Poole in the 4Q:

14 PTS
5-6 FG
4-5 3P

Game-winner."

Chase Hughes: "Jordan Poole did his 'drowning in the Poole' celebration right after the game-winner in Denver."

@Three_Cone: "Four seconds to make something happen off the bounce and Jordan Poole said I’m gonna just pull up and drill a 36 footer for game that’s real hoops"

The Wizards improved to 15-51 in 66 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

