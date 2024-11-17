NBA World Reacts To Julius Randle's Buzzer-Beater In Suns-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Phoenix Suns at the Target Center.
The Timberwolves won by a score of 120-117.
Julius Randle made the game-winning shot as time expired.
Via The NBA: "JULIUS RANDLE ENDS IT 🚨🚨 ICE.
COLD. 🥶"
Randle finished with 35 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/20 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
Many social media accounts around the NBA world reacted to his big shot.
Minnesota Timberwolves: "JULIUS FRICKEN RANDLE!!!!!!!!!!"
Bleacher Report: "JULIUS RANDLE FOR THE WIN!!!! 🤯😱"
NBA TV: "Julius Randle in the win over Phoenix:
35 PTS
7 AST
5-11 3PT
GAME WINNER
Minnesota spoil Booker's 44-point performance"
Kyle Theige: "Julius Randle against Josh Okogie:"
@KnicksMuse: "Julius Randle with the game-winning buzzer beater!"
Zena Keita: "Amazing shot by Julius Randle to get the win over the Beal and KD-less Suns.
Favorite reaction to the shot has to be Ant Edwards, whose chance to get the last shot fizzled.
That joy is so, so pure."
NBA Fantasy: "Julius Randle ends it!! 🚨
Buzzer beater to win ✅ 35 pts | 4 reb | 7 ast ✅ 50.3 FPTs ✅"
@StatMamba: "Julius Randle tonight:
35 PTS
7 AST
5 3PM
Joins KAT & Love as the only big men in Timberwolves history to reach these numbers."
The Timberwolves improved to 8-6 in their first 14 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.