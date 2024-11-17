Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Julius Randle's Buzzer-Beater In Suns-Timberwolves Game

Julius Randle made the game-winning shot against the Suns.

Ben Stinar

Nov 17, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates his game-winning three-pointer against the Phoenix Suns at the end of the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates his game-winning three-pointer against the Phoenix Suns at the end of the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Phoenix Suns at the Target Center.

The Timberwolves won by a score of 120-117.

Julius Randle made the game-winning shot as time expired.

Via The NBA: "JULIUS RANDLE ENDS IT 🚨🚨 ICE.

COLD. 🥶"

Randle finished with 35 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/20 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.

Many social media accounts around the NBA world reacted to his big shot.

Minnesota Timberwolves: "JULIUS FRICKEN RANDLE!!!!!!!!!!"

Bleacher Report: "JULIUS RANDLE FOR THE WIN!!!! 🤯😱"

NBA TV: "Julius Randle in the win over Phoenix:

35 PTS
7 AST
5-11 3PT
GAME WINNER

Minnesota spoil Booker's 44-point performance"

Kyle Theige: "Julius Randle against Josh Okogie:"

@KnicksMuse: "Julius Randle with the game-winning buzzer beater!"

Zena Keita: "Amazing shot by Julius Randle to get the win over the Beal and KD-less Suns.

Favorite reaction to the shot has to be Ant Edwards, whose chance to get the last shot fizzled.

That joy is so, so pure."

NBA Fantasy: "Julius Randle ends it!! 🚨

Buzzer beater to win ✅ 35 pts | 4 reb | 7 ast ✅ 50.3 FPTs ✅"

@StatMamba: "Julius Randle tonight:

35 PTS
7 AST
5 3PM

Joins KAT & Love as the only big men in Timberwolves history to reach these numbers."

The Timberwolves improved to 8-6 in their first 14 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

