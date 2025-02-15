NBA World Reacts To Kai Cenat Performance In All-Star Celebrity Game
On Friday night, 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend began in San Francisco, California.
Team Bonds beat Team Rice by a score of 66-55 (in the Celebrity Game).
Kai Cenat finished the win with four points, one steal and one block while shooting 2/6 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 12 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Giannis Antetokounmpo: "Kai Cenat was hooping 🔥"
Skip Bayless: "I enjoy most of what Kai Cenat does … but he is really, really bad at playing basketball."
@big_business_: "OH MY GOODNESS KAI CENAT"
ESPN's SportsCenter: "Kai Cenat's intro for the All-Star Celebrity Game 🔥"
Hater Central: "Kai Cenat tonight:
4 Points
2-6 FG
100% Worst Player of All Time
Cashed the Unders
MORE POINTS THAN PAUL GEORGE 🔥🔥🔥"
ESPN: "Kai went WILD after scoring his first bucket 😭"
@scubaryan_: "Kai Cenat is NOT getting invited back the NBA Celebrity Game next year 😭😭"
@sixersgeo: "In their last game:
Kai Cenat - 4 PTS
Paul George - 2 PTS"
@KingMavrix: "Kai couldn't even drop 10 points, let alone 40 what an embarrassing showing in the Celebrity All-Star game. A lot of people could do better than Kai Cenat at playing basketball.
I could do a list, but we'd be here forever. 😂"
@JordanPerk96: "Kai Cenat almost scored more tonight than Buddy Heild did over the last 2 games
💀💀💀💀
Tell me again how Steph has more help than Bron"
The All-Star Game will be on Sunday.