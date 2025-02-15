Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Kai Cenat Performance In All-Star Celebrity Game

Kai Cenat scored four points in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Kai Cenat (3) of Team Bonds during introductions before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Friday night, 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend began in San Francisco, California.

Team Bonds beat Team Rice by a score of 66-55 (in the Celebrity Game).

Kai Cenat finished the win with four points, one steal and one block while shooting 2/6 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 12 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: "Kai Cenat was hooping 🔥"

Skip Bayless: "I enjoy most of what Kai Cenat does … but he is really, really bad at playing basketball."

@big_business_: "OH MY GOODNESS KAI CENAT"

ESPN's SportsCenter: "Kai Cenat's intro for the All-Star Celebrity Game 🔥"

Hater Central: "Kai Cenat tonight:

4 Points
2-6 FG
100% Worst Player of All Time
Cashed the Unders

MORE POINTS THAN PAUL GEORGE 🔥🔥🔥"

ESPN: "Kai went WILD after scoring his first bucket 😭"

@scubaryan_: "Kai Cenat is NOT getting invited back the NBA Celebrity Game next year 😭😭"

@sixersgeo: "In their last game:

Kai Cenat - 4 PTS
Paul George - 2 PTS"

@KingMavrix: "Kai couldn't even drop 10 points, let alone 40 what an embarrassing showing in the Celebrity All-Star game. A lot of people could do better than Kai Cenat at playing basketball.

I could do a list, but we'd be here forever. 😂"

@JordanPerk96: "Kai Cenat almost scored more tonight than Buddy Heild did over the last 2 games

💀💀💀💀

Tell me again how Steph has more help than Bron"

The All-Star Game will be on Sunday.

