NBA World Reacts To Karl-Anthony Towns' Performance In Knicks-Pacers Game

Karl-Anthony Towns played 33 minutes against the Pacers.

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after defeating the Boston Celtics in game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after defeating the Boston Celtics in game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished the 106-100 victory with 24 points, 15 rebounds and one assist while shooting 8/17 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Evan Turner: "KAT going for the kill"

Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns fourth quarter (so far):

15 PTS
5-5 FG
2-2 3PT

Pacers fourth quarter (so far):

8 PTS"

Hoop Central: "KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS TONIGHT:

24 POINTS
15 REBOUNDS
8/17 FGM
20 in the 4th

SAVED THE SERIES FOR NEW YORK."

Kendrick Perkins: "Towns became a KNICK tonight!!!!"

Ben Stiller: "TOWNS
TOWNS
TOWNS"

Esfandiar Baraheni: "KAT is single-handedly saving the New York Knicks season"

Carson Breber: "This is just ridiculously good stuff from KAT with the season on the line"

Overtime: "Karl Anthony Towns in the 4th quarter"

Jamal Crawford: "Brunson out of rhythm, and on the bench has FORCED Kat to be more aggressive. Let Kat stay in this mode, and Brunson set the table. Knicks will have a chance."

NBA TV: "OH MY GOODNESS KAT 🤯"

FanSided: "Karl-Anthony Towns took over the 4th Quarter of Game 3 and may have saved the Knicks season"

The Knicks have now made the series 2-1 (still in favor of the Pacers).

Game 4 will be on Tuesday night (also in Indiana).

