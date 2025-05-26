NBA World Reacts To Karl-Anthony Towns' Performance In Knicks-Pacers Game
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Karl-Anthony Towns finished the 106-100 victory with 24 points, 15 rebounds and one assist while shooting 8/17 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Evan Turner: "KAT going for the kill"
Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns fourth quarter (so far):
15 PTS
5-5 FG
2-2 3PT
Pacers fourth quarter (so far):
8 PTS"
Hoop Central: "KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS TONIGHT:
24 POINTS
15 REBOUNDS
8/17 FGM
20 in the 4th
SAVED THE SERIES FOR NEW YORK."
Kendrick Perkins: "Towns became a KNICK tonight!!!!"
Ben Stiller: "TOWNS
TOWNS
TOWNS"
Esfandiar Baraheni: "KAT is single-handedly saving the New York Knicks season"
Carson Breber: "This is just ridiculously good stuff from KAT with the season on the line"
Overtime: "Karl Anthony Towns in the 4th quarter"
Jamal Crawford: "Brunson out of rhythm, and on the bench has FORCED Kat to be more aggressive. Let Kat stay in this mode, and Brunson set the table. Knicks will have a chance."
NBA TV: "OH MY GOODNESS KAT 🤯"
FanSided: "Karl-Anthony Towns took over the 4th Quarter of Game 3 and may have saved the Knicks season"
The Knicks have now made the series 2-1 (still in favor of the Pacers).
Game 4 will be on Tuesday night (also in Indiana).