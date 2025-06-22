NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Suns-Rockets Trade
Kevin Durant still remains one of the elite forwards in the NBA at 36.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Durant had been traded (via the Phoenix Suns) to the Houston Rockets.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are trading two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, sources tell ESPN."
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news.
Legion Hoops: "The Rockets really landed Kevin Durant and were able to keep Jabari Smith and Tari Eason.
Insane."
@UnderdogNBA: "No player has ever made All-NBA with five different teams.
Kevin Durant has a chance to be the first."
Kevin O'Connor: "Say what you want about Kevin Durant's age: He is at worst a top 25 player and at best top 7. Still an elite 3-point shooter. Still an elite isolation creator. Massive acquisition for the Rockets that addresses areas of need. And Houston still has assets to make more moves."
Evan Sidery: "The Suns were hoping to acquire Jabari Smith Jr. as a featured piece in the Kevin Durant trade.
In the end, Phoenix folded to Houston who refused to include Smith throughout the negotiation process.
Now, Smith gets to be mentored by Durant instead of being traded to Phoenix."
Sam Quinn: "Oh hey Steven Adams and Kevin Durant reunion.
That's pretty neat."
Adam Schefter: "On the day of Game 7, Kevin Durant dealt again:"
StatMuse: "Kevin Durant since leaving Golden State:
3 — Times traded*
2 — Playoff series wins
(*including sign and trade)"
Yahoo Sports: "Kevin Durant and Jeff Green are teaming up again in Houston 18 years after being drafted together by the Sonics 😤"
The Athletic: "Where do the Houston Rockets rank among the title favorites in the NBA next season after acquiring Kevin Durant?"
Shane Young: "The Kevin Durant era in Phoenix has concluded.
Rockets will be his 5th team. He’s still an elite offensive weapon, which Ime Udoka will love to have in clutch moments."
Durant has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.