NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson's Heartbreaking Instagram Post
Klay Thompson's dog (Rocco) became famous for their special relationship.
On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks star officially announced that Rocco had passed away.
He made an emotional post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in 30 minutes.
Thompson wrote: "I’m gonna miss Rocco a lot, 13 glorious years with my boy . I know he’s in doggy heaven poppin somebody’s ball. A great dynasty dog he was. Thank you for all the sweet messages ! All dogs go to Heaven !"
Many people around the sports world commented on Thompson's post.
Trayce Jackson-Davis: "❤️"
Sydel Curry-Lee: "😇🐾"
Jordon Crawford: "😢🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Shawn D Marion: "🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Festus Ezeli: "Pouring one up for Rocco"
Kike Hernández: "💙"
A lot of fans also sent love to Thompson.
@djdiaz: "Rocco gotta be on your statue at Chase. RIP to a legend."
@imandrew.1: "RIP to Rocco, he will be truly missed man. When they build a statue of Klay at Chase, they should add Rocco too."
@previn11: "The beloved prince of the warriors dynasty. RIP Rocco"
@tucompadylan: "RIP 4x NBA champion Rocco 🙏🏻"
Rocco was with Thompson for all six of his NBA Finals appearances as a member of the Golden State Warriors.
He made five NBA All-Star Games and help the franchise win four titles in that span.
Thompson signed with the Mavs last summer.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.