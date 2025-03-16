Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-76ers Game

Klay Thompson played 35 minutes against the 76ers.

Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) scores against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks played the 76ers in Philadelphia.

The Mavs lost by a score of 130-125.

Klay Thompson finished with 21 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 9/15 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Dallas Mavericks
Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Mike Curtis: "The #Mavs trail by just 3 after Klay Thompson knocks down a clutch corner 3. Dallas once trailed by 14 here in the fourth quarter."

Dalton Trigg: "I feel so bad for Klay. Probably gonna end up playing 70+ games in a completely wasted season. This isn’t what he signed up for."

Landon Thomas: "That Klay three got the AAC so loud…

Mavs fans appreciating the undermanned team competing."

Mavs Film Room: "Klay has been going crazy today.

Sad that it’s all for naught."

MFFL Nation: "PJ Washington today:
29 PTS | 12 REB | 11-17 FG

Naji Marshall today:
21 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST

Klay Thompson today:
21 PTS | 3 REB | 9-15 FG

Max Christie today:
18 PTS | 8 REB | 4-6 3PT

Good effort from the fellas, despite the loss."

@nba_pass: "Klay breaking down this zone with these buckets !"

@SimmyAlmighty44: "Klay Thompson can’t dribble lol"

@CarsonFair: "I love seeing confident Klay shoot the ball"

Joey Mistretta: "Klay Thompson walks off the floor following the defeat."

With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 33-36 in 69 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

