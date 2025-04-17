NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Kings Game
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 120-106.
With the victory, they will now head to Memphis for a showdown with the Grizzlies on Friday night.
The winner of that game will advance to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed.
Klay Thompson finished with 23 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/11 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Real Sports: "Klay Thompson was perfect in the 2nd quarter:"
ESPN: "KLAY THOMPSON IS COOKIN' IN AN ELIMINATION GAME
He wants that 8-seed in the West "
@MavsFilmRoom: "I am most happy for Klay Thompson
He deserved this moment"
Anthony Slater: "Slight bit of 9 v 10 play-in redemption for Klay Thompson tonight: 23 points, five 3s to eliminate the Kings in the same Sacramento arena his season (and GSW career) ended last season on 0/10 showing.
Bleak end to a debilitating season for the Kings franchise."
Michael Redd: "Klay Thompson just went off when his team needed it most.
When a shooter who's been through it with injuries finds his rhythm in the biggest moment... nothing sweeter in basketball. I've been there with those career-altering injuries. The rehab. The doubt. The nights where your body just won't do what your mind knows it can. I called it to go be a dad, husband, and businessman.
But Klay refuses to let those injuries define him. While every night isn't 2016 Oakland anymore, he showed in the Play-In game against Sacramento he can still absolutely torch the nets when it matters most.
As one shooter who had his career derailed to another who refuses to let that be the case -- nothing but respect.
Keep going, 31. That jumper is still pure art."
@StatMamba: "Klay Thompson in the 2nd quarter:
16 PTS
5/5 FG
4/4 3PT
2/2 FT
+25"
Mark Followill: "Klay Thompson's interview on ESPN was great. The joy he got from that win was abundantly clear...partly because of the clunker at Sacramento in the play-in last year but also just a respect for the game. Major respect for how much leadership he's poured into this team."
Via MavsMuse: "Klay Thompson tonight
23 PTS
5 REB
8-11 FG
5-7 3P
+ 31
— KILLA KLAY REDEMPTION"
Thompson is in his first year playing for the Mavs.
He helped the Golden State Warriors win four titles (since the 2015 season).