NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson's Return In Mavs-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, Klay Thompson made his return to Golden State when the Mavs and Warriors faced off at the Chase Center.
The Warriors won by a score of 120-117 to improve to 9-2 in their first 11 games.
Thompson finished the loss with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 7/17 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to Thompson's Golden State return.
Trae Young: "That’s weird.. Klay vs Steph!"
95.7 The Game: "About 400 Warriors employees greeted and cheered for Klay Thompson in captain hats as he walked into Chase Center 🥹"
Courtside Buzz: "Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson smiling & shaking their head at each other after they each made a three…
‘Splash Brothers,’ in real time, can’t believe they’re playing against each other! 😂💦"
Keith Smith: "LOVE this ovation for Klay. So very well earned. Well done Warriors fans!"
Ramona Shelburne: "This Warriors Mavs game is everything we wanted it to be"
Landon Thomas: "Klay Thompson doing the Steph Curry shimmy after his three… Curry smiles and shakes his head.
This is good."
Via The Warriors: "An ovation fit for a captain.
Welcome back, Klay Thompson"
SportsCenter: "Standing ovation for Captain Klay 💛💙"
StatMamba: "Klay Thompson tonight:
22 PTS
4 REB
3 AST
6/12 3PT
Most 3PM by a player in their first game against a former team since KD vs OKC."
StatMuse: "The Splash Brothers first game as opponents:
Steph — Klay —
37 PTS 22 PTS
9 AST 4 REB
5 3P 6 3P"
Alexis Morgan: "Stephen said it’s nice to see Klay but this is MY HOUSE"
Bleacher Report: "Steph shook his head after Klay did shimmy while hitting back-to-back threes 🤣"
Thompson spent 13 seasons with the Warriors.
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 5-6 in their first 11 games.