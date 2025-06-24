Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Kristaps Porzingis Trade

Kristaps Porzingis was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Atlanta Hawks.

Apr 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Kristaps Porzingis is one of the best forwards in the NBA (when healthy).

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Porzingis is now headed to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team deal.

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

StatMuse: "Atlanta Hawks:

— Trae Young
— Kristaps Porzingis
— Zaccharie Risacher
— Jalen Johnson
— Clint Capela
— Dyson Daniels
— Onyeka Okongwu

Sleeper in the East"

Bill Simmons: "Thanks to 2024 NBA World Champion Kristaps Porzingis!!!!!!!"

@LegionHoops: "The NBA’s second apron is ruthless.

Celtics have now had to part ways with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Brutal."

Mar 28, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bobby Marks: "Trading Kristaps Porzingis now puts Boston under the second apron.

The Porzingis and Jrue Holiday trades save Boston a projected $180M in tax penalties."

Joel Moran: "Celtics traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis for:

- Anfernee Simons
- Georges Niang
- Three 2nd round picks

W or L?"

Yossi Gozlan: "The Boston Celtics have reduced their luxury tax penalty by nearly $210 million by trading Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday for Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang.

$238 million in total savings so far and are now $4.5 million below the second apron."

NBA University: "Trae Young
Dyson Daniels
Jalen Johnson
Onyeka Okongwu
Kristaps Porzingis

Risacher, LeVert, #13 pick, etc...

Hawks are honestly quite a well built roster with some upside in a (very) down East next year. Really nice opportunistic acquisition for them."

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (left) and forward Jayson Tatum (right) celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-Imagn Images / Pool Photo-Imagn Images

Porzingis will join a Hawks roster led by All-Star point guard Trae Young.

They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.

