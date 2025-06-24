NBA World Reacts To Kristaps Porzingis Trade
Kristaps Porzingis is one of the best forwards in the NBA (when healthy).
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Porzingis is now headed to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team deal.
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
StatMuse: "Atlanta Hawks:
— Trae Young
— Kristaps Porzingis
— Zaccharie Risacher
— Jalen Johnson
— Clint Capela
— Dyson Daniels
— Onyeka Okongwu
Sleeper in the East"
Bill Simmons: "Thanks to 2024 NBA World Champion Kristaps Porzingis!!!!!!!"
@LegionHoops: "The NBA’s second apron is ruthless.
Celtics have now had to part ways with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Brutal."
Bobby Marks: "Trading Kristaps Porzingis now puts Boston under the second apron.
The Porzingis and Jrue Holiday trades save Boston a projected $180M in tax penalties."
Joel Moran: "Celtics traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis for:
- Anfernee Simons
- Georges Niang
- Three 2nd round picks
W or L?"
Yossi Gozlan: "The Boston Celtics have reduced their luxury tax penalty by nearly $210 million by trading Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday for Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang.
$238 million in total savings so far and are now $4.5 million below the second apron."
NBA University: "Trae Young
Dyson Daniels
Jalen Johnson
Onyeka Okongwu
Kristaps Porzingis
Risacher, LeVert, #13 pick, etc...
Hawks are honestly quite a well built roster with some upside in a (very) down East next year. Really nice opportunistic acquisition for them."
Porzingis will join a Hawks roster led by All-Star point guard Trae Young.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.