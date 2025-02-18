NBA World Reacts To Kyle Kuzma Personal News
Kyle Kuzma is one of the most notable players in the NBA.
The former Utah star helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship.
He is currently in his first month playing for the Milwaukee Bucks after getting traded (via the Washington Wizards).
On Tuesday, he announced that he got engaged to Winnie Harlow (in a joint Instagram post).
Many people from around the basketball world reacted to the news.
ANGEL REESE: "STOPPPP!! omgeeee!!! yessss so beautiful!!😍"
JaVale McGee: "Congrats 🎈🍾"
Danny Green: "👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 congrats brudda!!!"
Delon Wright: "Congrats 🔥❤️"
Corey Kispert: "🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹"
Josh Smith: "Congratulations!!!🍾🎊"
La La Anthony: "Awwwww congratulations baby!!!! Yes!! Super happy for u!!! Love wins!!!❤️😍😍😍😍😍"
Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Despite being a late selection, he established himself as one of the best scorers in the league.
Right now, Kuzma is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range in 36 games for the Wizards and Bucks.
Kuzma wrote on February 9: "Wow what a first game in Milwaukee thanks for showing the kid some love I need it!🙏🏽❤️"
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record in 53 games.
They will resume action on Thursday night when they host James Harden and the LA Clippers in Wisconsin.
The Bucks are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.