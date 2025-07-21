NBA World Reacts To LA Clippers Signing 12-Time All-Star Chris Paul
Chris Paul is still a productive NBA point guard despite turning 40 earlier this offseason.
The future Hall of Famer went into the summer as a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Paul will now sign a deal with the LA Clippers.
Via Charania: "Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, CAA's Steven Heumann, Ty Sullivan and Jessica Holtz told ESPN. Paul had multiple suitors, but chose the contending Clippers and their shared history in L.A. for his likely final, 21st NBA season."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
StatMuse: "Chris Paul in 6 seasons in LA:
— 18.8 PPG | 9.8 APG | 2.2 SPG
— 5x All-Star
— 5x All-NBA
— 6x All-Defense
— 2x AST leader
— 3x STL leader
Clipper."
Hardwood Paroxysm: "James Harden! Kawhi Leonard! Bradley Beal! Chris Paul! Brook Lopez! It's the 2016 NBA Playoffs! on ESPN!"
Jamal Cristopher: "Chris Paul and James Harden’s relationship going from awesome to iffy to awesome again over the years highkey allowed this to happen"
Trevor Lane: "Chris Paul never made it to the Lakers"
@BradeauxNBA: "The Rockets were 81-22 in their 103 games with James Harden and Chris Paul… (78.6 win percentage)
They’re obviously not the same anymore, but I’m excited to see them back together on the Clippers."
Bleacher Report: "Clippers' roster has MAJOR depth
G: James Harden, Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn
F: Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, Derrick Jones Jr., Nic Batum
C: Ivica Zubac, Brook Lopez"
Esfandiar Baraheni: "Chris Paul played in all 82 games last year for the Spurs, man. Still operates in the pick-and-roll with the best of them. Still can get to that little middy. Clippers needed some ball-handling outside of Harden. Beal and CP3 will help."
House of Highlights: "Chris Paul Clippers highlights are ridiculous"
Justin Russo: "Chris Paul is going to be playing basketball during a season in which three of his former Clippers teammates are head coaches (J.J. Redick, Chauncey Billups, Willie Green) and two are commentators (Blake Griffin, Jamal Crawford)."