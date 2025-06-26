Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Lakers-Bulls Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls made a trade.

Sep 25, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka at press conference at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers had the 55th pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Lakers have now made a deal with the Chicago Bulls to move up ten spots.

Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Lakers are moving up in the second round of the NBA Draft tonight, acquiring the No. 45 pick from the Chicago Bulls for No. 55 and cash, sources tell ESPN."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

@Underdog: "Lakers retiring the 55th pick in honor of Bronny’s legendary rookie season 🔥"

@Sleeper_Hoops: "Chicago that broke?"

Trevor Lane: "Boom, Lakers have their eyes on someone"

@BANDEMlC: "We need a center and this what they doing"

Brett Siegel: "Because the Lakers are sending cash to the Bulls in their swap of the #55 pick for #45, they will be hard capped at the second apron for the 2025-26 season."

Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka introduced guard Luka Doncic at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

@celticslife: "The amount of money Reinsdorf has made & as big of a market Chicago is & they are moving down 10 spots for cash. If the Celtics did this, fans would riot.

Lakers already flexing that new bottomless Dodgers owner money."

@cookedbydanny: "ROB HAS FINALLY WAKEN UP LEAGUE IS FINISHED"

@NBALakersReport: "Our scouting department don’t miss.. wonder who they have in mind 👀"

@mrfischerl: "If you're a Bulls fan, I dont even wanna troll you. My condolences for your choice of a team"

Sep 30, 2024; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan speaks to the press during media day. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Lakers did not have a pick in Wednesday's first round.

