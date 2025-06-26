NBA World Reacts To Lakers-Bulls Trade
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers had the 55th pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Lakers have now made a deal with the Chicago Bulls to move up ten spots.
Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Lakers are moving up in the second round of the NBA Draft tonight, acquiring the No. 45 pick from the Chicago Bulls for No. 55 and cash, sources tell ESPN."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@Underdog: "Lakers retiring the 55th pick in honor of Bronny’s legendary rookie season 🔥"
@Sleeper_Hoops: "Chicago that broke?"
Trevor Lane: "Boom, Lakers have their eyes on someone"
@BANDEMlC: "We need a center and this what they doing"
Brett Siegel: "Because the Lakers are sending cash to the Bulls in their swap of the #55 pick for #45, they will be hard capped at the second apron for the 2025-26 season."
@celticslife: "The amount of money Reinsdorf has made & as big of a market Chicago is & they are moving down 10 spots for cash. If the Celtics did this, fans would riot.
Lakers already flexing that new bottomless Dodgers owner money."
@cookedbydanny: "ROB HAS FINALLY WAKEN UP LEAGUE IS FINISHED"
@NBALakersReport: "Our scouting department don’t miss.. wonder who they have in mind 👀"
@mrfischerl: "If you're a Bulls fan, I dont even wanna troll you. My condolences for your choice of a team"
The Lakers did not have a pick in Wednesday's first round.