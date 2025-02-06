NBA World Reacts To Latest Ben Simmons News After Trade Deadline
Ben Simmons is in his third season playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former LSU star has averages of 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field in 33 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Simmons is working on a buyout with the Nets.
Via Charania: "Sources tell me Ben Simmons, the three-time All-Star, and the Brooklyn Nets are working on a potential contract buyout to make him a free agent."
Many people reacted to the news.
@213clipset: "I hate how sold I am on Ben Simmons off the Clippers bench"
NetsDaily: "Nets are $677,263 under tax threshold with full roster of 15 standard deals and 3 two-ways. IF Ben Simmons gets bought out, they COULD have enough to sign another player (two-way Tyrese Martin to standard deal?). If they waive Melton, could that open another spot?"