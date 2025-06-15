NBA World Reacts To Latest Kevin Durant Announcement
Kevin Durant will go down among the best 30 players in NBA history.
At 36, he still remains an elite forward who could help a lot of teams take the next step.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest news on the trade rumors surrounding the Phoenix Suns star.
Charania wrote: "The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant's preferred trade destinations out of Phoenix, sources tell ESPN. Those across the NBA have been made aware in recent days that those are the three teams that Durant would commit to long-term."
Many people reacted to the news.
Chris Hine: "Usual caveat that things can always change but confirmed that the Wolves dealing for Durant appears “unlikely” as it stands right now."
Sam Quinn: "Kevin Durant has been on the trade market effectively since February. The timing of this “preferred destinations” reporting feels conspicuous. It suggests to me that a non-preferred team is getting close and he’s working against them."
Matt George: "Fox, Durant & Wemby about to go crazy in San Antonio."
@databallr: "Durant on the Rockets would be awesome"
@showtimejordan2: "pls go to Miami.
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Texas.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.