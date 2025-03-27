NBA World Reacts To LeBron James' Game-Winning Shot In Lakers-Pacers Game
On Wednesday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Pacers (in Indiana) by a score of 120-119.
James made the game-winning shot as time expired.
Via ESPN: "LEBRON JAMES WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 🚨"
The four-time NBA Champion finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 4/12 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Many people around the basketball world reacted to his shot on social media.
Magic Johnson: "What a thrilling finish with LeBron James’ putback! It sealed a much-needed victory for the Lakers against the Pacers."
Victor Oladipo: "Easiest game winner in nba history?"
@LADEig: "LeBron had 3 points and was 0-6 from the field through 3Q…
He finished with 13 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, and the most important bucket of the game.
One of his WORST games still ended in a game-winner. "
Skip Bayless: "LEBRON JUST MADE A BUZZER BEATER TO SAVE THE LAKERS!!!! (a wide-open tip-in, even easier than a layup)"
Los Angeles Lakers: "LeBron are you SERIOUS?!"
Keith Smith: "LeBron...what a play!"
StatMamba: "LeBron James is the oldest player in NBA history to hit a game-winning buzzer-beater."
With the win, the Lakers improved to 44-28 in 72 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They will visit the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at the United Center.
On the road, the Lakers have gone 16-19 in 35 games away from Crypto.com Arena.