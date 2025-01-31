NBA World Reacts To LiAngelo Ball's Viral Instagram Post
LiAngelo Ball is the brother of Lonzo (Chicago Bulls) and LaMelo (Charlotte Hornets).
After attemping to make the NBA as a G League player, the 26-year-old dropped one of the most viral songs of the year (Tweaker).
Ball recently made an Instagram post that had over 260,000 likes in six hours.
He captioned the post: "“Tweaker” Official Video Out Now Tap In 💨🎥🎬 Link In Bio 🔗🔥"
Many people from the NBA world left comments on his post.
Mohamed Bamba: "GRAMMY HIM"
Lance Stephenson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Ashton Hagans: "Dat bih pressure!"
Iman Shumpert: "Congrats jo 🔥🔥"
Baron Davis: "🔥🔥🔥"
Ball spent part of two seasons in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.
He had averages of 7.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range in 19 Tip-Off Tournment games (two starts).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on January 23: "LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label."
Ball already has a huge following on Instagram, which should be a huge help to his music career.
Via BallisLife.com: "LIANGELO BALL
High school: 72 PTS
Lithuania: 72 PTS
JBA Championship: 58 PTS
Drew League: 52 PTS
NBA G League Debut : 22 PTS
NBA Summer League: 16 PTS
Rapper: $13M Deal"