NBA World Reacts To LiAngelo Ball's Viral Instagram Post

Former Charlotte Hornets G League player LiAngelo Ball made a viral post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Aug 16, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball (8) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game against the Chicago Bulls at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball (8) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game against the Chicago Bulls at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

LiAngelo Ball is the brother of Lonzo (Chicago Bulls) and LaMelo (Charlotte Hornets).

After attemping to make the NBA as a G League player, the 26-year-old dropped one of the most viral songs of the year (Tweaker).

Ball recently made an Instagram post that had over 260,000 likes in six hours.

He captioned the post: "“Tweaker” Official Video Out Now Tap In 💨🎥🎬 Link In Bio 🔗🔥"

Many people from the NBA world left comments on his post.

Mohamed Bamba: "GRAMMY HIM"

Lance Stephenson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Ashton Hagans: "Dat bih pressure!"

Iman Shumpert: "Congrats jo 🔥🔥"

Baron Davis: "🔥🔥🔥"

LiAngelo Ball
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ball spent part of two seasons in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.

He had averages of 7.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range in 19 Tip-Off Tournment games (two starts).

Via ESPN's Shams Charania on January 23: "LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label."

Ball already has a huge following on Instagram, which should be a huge help to his music career.

Via BallisLife.com: "LIANGELO BALL

High school: 72 PTS
Lithuania: 72 PTS
JBA Championship: 58 PTS
Drew League: 52 PTS
NBA G League Debut : 22 PTS
NBA Summer League: 16 PTS
Rapper: $13M Deal"

