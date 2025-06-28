NBA World Reacts To Lonzo Ball Cavs-Bulls Trade
Lonzo Ball is coming off his first season in nearly three years.
He finished the year with averages of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Ball is being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro, sources tell ESPN."
Many people reacted to the trade on social media.
Tim Bontemps: "If he can stay healthy, Lonzo Ball will be such a perfect fit for the Cavaliers. Has become a good shooter, is an incredible connector and a strong defender. Would fit in just about any lineup combination for them."
@BolWrld: "Basically confirms they’re not resigning ty Jerome"
@NationMffl: "Worse than the Caruso trade for Chicago…"
@Beastbr00k0: "Cavs fleeced them"
@JWeinbachNBA: "Chicago adds Okoro to its young core, but they should have at least received some draft compensation in this deal as well. Cleveland will benefit from Lonzo’s two-way skill set and get off Okoro’s contract in the process."
Joel Moran: "The Cavaliers really got Lonzo Ball and all they needed to trade was Isaac Okoro
That trade doesn’t even work in 2k"
@dave_bfr: "DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, and now Lonzo Ball have all been traded—and the Bulls didn’t get a single draft pick in return.
What an absolute joke of a franchise."
Kevin O'Connor: "The Bulls are hilarious. Could’ve got a first round pick for Lonzo Ball at the trade deadline. Instead they end up with a rotation guy who was awful in the playoffs"
@ESPNNBA: "Lonzo Ball was in the same draft class as Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen (2017) 🤯
Now they're teammates with the Cavs 🔥"
Ball has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.