NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Deandre Ayton News
The Los Angeles Lakers went into the summer in need of a center.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Lakers will sign Deandre Ayton.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Deandre Ayton has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Between Portland and L.A., Ayton will earn $34 million next season. Agents Nima Namakian of Innovate Sports and Bill Duffy of WME Sports reached the deal with Lakers president Rob Pelinka."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Bleacher Report: "Deandre Ayton will become the NINTH No. 1 overall pick to team up with Bron :
-Ayton
-Anthony Davis
-Dwight Howard
-D-Rose
-Kyrie
-Andrew Bogut
-Greg Oden
-Shaq
-Joe Smith"
Hoop Muse: "Deandre Ayton Career Playoff Stats:
15.9 PPG
10.5 RPG
62.9% FG
It is the highest career playoff FG% with
minimum 13+ PPG in NBA playoff history"
Joel Moran: "Lakers signing DeAndre Ayton was a no brainer. Best available center at that price point and gave nothing to get him.
The roster is definitely better than last seasons team but I still think they are a move or two away from contending"
Kevin O'Connor: "Hard to trust Deandre Ayton. Brings flakey effort and focus. Maybe the Lakers keep him in line, but no one’s been able to so far. Still, by far the best option on the market and they get him for cheap, so he’s easily worth the upside if you get a good stretch out of him."
Molly Morrison: "if luka can save deandre ayton’s legacy we may have to put him in the GOAT convo"
Sam Vecenie: "The JJ Redick-Deandre Ayton pairing has some real comedy potential. Very excited to see how that goes."
Trevor Lane: "Deandre Ayton has the same wingspan (7’6”) as: Anthony Davis, Kristaps Porzingis, Chet Holmgren, DeAndre Jordan, Thomas Bryant
Notable bigs that he has a longer wingspan than: Brook Lopez, Robert Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr, Jarrett Allen, Jalen Duren, Joel Embiid, Clint Capela"
Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Arizona.
He has played seven seasons for the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.