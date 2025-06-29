NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James News
LeBron James has spent each of the last seven seasons playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
At 40, the NBA legend still remains among the best 15 players in the league.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania, reported that James will pick up his option for the 2025-26 season.
Via Charania: "Breaking: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is opting into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN.
Paul adds: LeBron "knows the Lakers are building for the future ... but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.""
Many people reacted to the news about James (and comments from Paul) on social media.
Keith Smith: "I have figured all along that LeBron James would be back with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, those quotes do leave room open for the idea of a trade now that he's opted in.
Really fascinated to see how this plays out. Fun wrinkle on the eve of NBA free agency opening!"
@Three_Cone: "Uh so this sounds like we’re about to see a LeBron trade"
Trevor Lane: "For years, what’s best for the Lakers and what’s best for LeBron have largely been aligned. Perhaps we’re at the point where that is no longer the case. And that’s ok.
Buckle up"
Sam Quinn: "LeBron rumors have gotten serious enough that my Cleveland-born brother in law and I are openly discussing "LeBron" as a middle name for my newborn niece—due in the middle of July—if a trade aligns with the date of her birth."
@deepyy_: "Lebron trade request in year 23?"
Nate Jones: "It’s funny that people expect LeBron to take a salary cut. Every metric says he still actually drives NBA and team revenue, yet HE should be the one taking a pay cut? 🤔"
Spotrac: "LeBron James
23 Seasons, $581.3M
03-04: $4M
04-05: $4.3M
05-06: $4.6M
06-07: $5.8M
07-08: $13M
08-09: $14.4M
09-10: $15.7M
10-11: $14.5M
11-12: $12.9M
12-13: $17.5M
13-14: $19M
14-15: $20.6M
15-16: $22.9M
16-17: $30.9M
17-18: $33.2M
18-19: $35.6M
19-20: $37.4M
20-21: $39.2M
21-22: $41.1M
22-23: $44.4M
23-24: $48.1M
24-25: $48.7M
25-26: $52.6M"
@Larespectful_: "I’ll always be a lakers fan, but I’m also a lebron fan. I want to see him win before he leaves the game
And if that’s Elsewhere I’m fine with it"
James has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers over 22 total NBA seasons.