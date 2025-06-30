Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Losing Key Player

Dorian Finney-Smith reportedly left the Lakers to sign with the Rockets.

Apr 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka looks on prior to game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka looks on prior to game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers made a bold trade during the 2024-25 season to acquire Dorian Finney-Smith.

As part of the deal, they had to give up D'Angelo Russell (and multiple second-round picks).

However, Finney-Smith is now leaving the Lakers to sign with the Houston Rockets.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Dorian Finney-Smith’s agent, Michael Tellem of Excel Sports, negotiated terms of the deal tonight with Rockets executives for the 3-and-D wing. Major acquisition to bolster Houston's wing depth with Finney-Smith, who shot a career-high 41% from 3-point land and held All-Star players to 47% effective shooting in halfcourt, which ranked top-10 among players to defend 125+ shots last season."

Many people reacted to the news of the Lakers losing Finney-Smith.

NBA University: "Wild. Lakers let him walk for nothing. Houston has a sick roster"

Bobby Marks: "Lakers now have access to the $14.1M non tax mid level and $5.1M biannual exception.

Using either, hard caps them at the first apron

Los Angeles is $19.7M below"

Dime Dropper: "Damn Pelinka fumbled this so badly. That’s not even that much money.

Not bringing back your best perimeter defender (not saying much) who you traded DLo for & shot 37% from 3 in the playoffs is wild.

He also allowed them to go small cause of his switchable size. Houston man"

Jovan Buha: "A huge loss for the Lakers -- on multiple fronts. Weakens their perimeter depth and defense and strengthens their rival's. They also lose one of Luka's favorite teammates. We'll see how they bounce back with their $14.1 million NTMLE and $5.1 BAE."

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) shoots the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

@RollPhillyDawgz: "Rob Pelinka at his best. Give 3 2nds for a guy you let go in free agency. Brilliant."

@NBAW0RLD24: "LAKERS DOWNFALL?!?"

Trevor Lane: "Great get for the Rockets, tough loss for the Lakers"

Carson Breber: "A+ move for the Rockets. This is fantastic value. They just continue to lean into their identity with a bunch of big, long two-way wings and improve upon that vision. EASILY the No. 2 team in the West as things stand."

@Mavs_FFL: "Good for Doe Doe. Lakers don’t deserve you"

@BolWrld: "LAKERS FANS WHAT HAPPENDUUUUUH LMAOOOOO"

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) heads to the sidelines to inbound the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Finney-Smith has spent nine total seasons in the NBA.

He has also played for the Dallas Mavericks (in addition to the Nets and Lakers).

