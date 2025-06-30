NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Losing Key Player
The Los Angeles Lakers made a bold trade during the 2024-25 season to acquire Dorian Finney-Smith.
As part of the deal, they had to give up D'Angelo Russell (and multiple second-round picks).
However, Finney-Smith is now leaving the Lakers to sign with the Houston Rockets.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Dorian Finney-Smith’s agent, Michael Tellem of Excel Sports, negotiated terms of the deal tonight with Rockets executives for the 3-and-D wing. Major acquisition to bolster Houston's wing depth with Finney-Smith, who shot a career-high 41% from 3-point land and held All-Star players to 47% effective shooting in halfcourt, which ranked top-10 among players to defend 125+ shots last season."
Many people reacted to the news of the Lakers losing Finney-Smith.
NBA University: "Wild. Lakers let him walk for nothing. Houston has a sick roster"
Bobby Marks: "Lakers now have access to the $14.1M non tax mid level and $5.1M biannual exception.
Using either, hard caps them at the first apron
Los Angeles is $19.7M below"
Dime Dropper: "Damn Pelinka fumbled this so badly. That’s not even that much money.
Not bringing back your best perimeter defender (not saying much) who you traded DLo for & shot 37% from 3 in the playoffs is wild.
He also allowed them to go small cause of his switchable size. Houston man"
Jovan Buha: "A huge loss for the Lakers -- on multiple fronts. Weakens their perimeter depth and defense and strengthens their rival's. They also lose one of Luka's favorite teammates. We'll see how they bounce back with their $14.1 million NTMLE and $5.1 BAE."
@RollPhillyDawgz: "Rob Pelinka at his best. Give 3 2nds for a guy you let go in free agency. Brilliant."
@NBAW0RLD24: "LAKERS DOWNFALL?!?"
Trevor Lane: "Great get for the Rockets, tough loss for the Lakers"
Carson Breber: "A+ move for the Rockets. This is fantastic value. They just continue to lean into their identity with a bunch of big, long two-way wings and improve upon that vision. EASILY the No. 2 team in the West as things stand."
@Mavs_FFL: "Good for Doe Doe. Lakers don’t deserve you"
@BolWrld: "LAKERS FANS WHAT HAPPENDUUUUUH LMAOOOOO"
Finney-Smith has spent nine total seasons in the NBA.
He has also played for the Dallas Mavericks (in addition to the Nets and Lakers).