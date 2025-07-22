NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Releasing 4-Year Player
Jordan Goodwin spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He had averages of 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 29 games.
This week, the Lakers waived the 26-year-old.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 20): "The Los Angeles Lakers have waived guard Jordan Goodwin, sources tell ESPN. Goodwin emerged as a key rotation piece for JJ Redick late last season, playing 29 games and four playoff contests. Goodwin and Shake Milton were released to clear space for arrival of Marcus Smart."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@LakersLead: "Nooooo"
@Fullcourtpass: "Looks like no trade coming for the Lakers"
Jake Weinbach: "Lakers valued Goodwin but cutting him seemed to be the easiest pathway toward clearing space for Smart. Another contending team in need of backcourt depth should pick him up."
@SportsMatt12: "The Lakers were the 3 seed in the West last season. They lost DFS, Markieff Morris, Jordan Goodwin, and Shake Milton.
They added Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart and Adou Thiero.
I think that’s easily a trade I make. The Lakers got better."
Tony Jones: "Jordan Goodwin is going to have a big market"
@Chase_OnX: "Hate to see Goody go but we need Smart. We need his defense.
Show goes on."
@HoodieNaz_: "he needs to be picked up he’s too good to not have a job"
Goodwin has also spent time with the Grizzlies, Suns and Wizards over four seasons.