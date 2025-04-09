NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Ejection In Lakers-Thunder Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
Luka Doncic got ejected from the game in the fourth quarter.
He finished his night with 23 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 7/15 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "Luka was ejected in the 4th quarter after receiving his 2nd technical vs. OKC"
Many people reacted to Doncic's ejection.
Skip Bayless: "The truth is, Luka deserves to be ejected almost every night, for arguing EVERY SINGLE CALL."
Rob Perez: "That fan in OKC who just got Luka ejected deserves at least a 5th place MVP vote. Got the ref to think Luka’s venom was directed at him. 10/10 bait."
Trevor Lane: "That's awful by these officials, who have been bad all night"
Jason Gallagher: "Luka just got ejected for yelling at a fan. The loser ref thought he was yelling at him. The NBA needs to figure their ref bulls*** out bc that’s horrible for the league."
Nick Wright: "Throwing Luka out here is absolute officiating malpractice.
He was barking at a fan after a made basket.
Just truly outrageous."
Jovan Buha: "The Lakers led 108-107 when Luka Doncic was ejected (two seconds after he made an 11-foot jumper). LA has been outscored 22-8 since then. Total momentum-killer off an egregious call."
Lakers All Day Everyday: "LUKA EJECTED????????"
The Lakers lost by a score of 136-120.
They will play their next game on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas).