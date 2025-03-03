NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Clippers-Lakers Game
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the LA Clippers (at home) by a score of 108-102.
Luka Doncic finished the win with 29 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 9/17 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@CheesyRick: "LeBron giving him the green light and he loving it"
Khobi Price: "Luka Doncic with his fifth step back 3 of the night, giving the Lakers an 84-63 lead.
His five 3s are the most he's had in a single game as a Laker."
@TonyChennault_: "Y’all still think the Mavericks won that trade? It was only a matter of time for Bron and Luka to figure it out."
StatMamba: "Luka Doncic is the 2nd fastest player in Lakers history to reach 150 PTS • 50 REB • 50 AST.
Only LeBron James did it faster."
Skip Bayless: "Luka finally heated up from 3, made 3 in 1st half, Knecht made 4 - and Lakers steamrolling the Clippers by 13. Lakers on the way to winning 16th in last 19. Will LeBron complain after this one?"
Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic in win over Clippers:
29 PTS
9 AST
6 REB
Lakers have won 11 straight against .500 or better teams. Up to the #2 seed in the West."
Kendrick Perkins: "This damn Luka and Bron duo!!! God Bless America"
Luka Updates: "Luka loves playing in LA 😁"
Real Sports: "Luka Doncic over his last five games:
26.4 PPG
9.2 RPG
7.6 APG
2.4 SPG
Lakers are 5-0 in that span."
House of Highlights: "Luka did all this within the first 4 minutes of the game 🤯🤯🤯"
The Lakers improved to 38-21 in 59 games, which has them as the second seed.