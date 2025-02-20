NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Hornets-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Charlotte Hornets.
The Lakers lost by a score of 100-97.
Luka Doncic finished the loss with 14 points, 11 reboudns, eight assists and one steal while shooting 5/18 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Kendrick Perkins: "It’s going to be another 2-3 weeks before we see the REAL Luka! He has to get into basketball shape and get his legs under him."
Sam Quinn: "Fans got mad at me for saying the Lakers aren't contenders. This isn't a victory lap post or anything (it's been three games), it's just a reminder that this year was never the point of the Luka trade.
They have a 25-year-old MVP candidate now. They have time to figure this out."
@NBAW0RLD24: "Luka Doncic in his first 3 games as a Laker:
14.7 PPG
6.7 RPG
5.3 APG
4.0 TOV
35.6% FG
Rough…"
@BricksCenter: "They guarding Luka like Ben Simmons and it’s working 😭😭😭"
Grant Afseth: "One element of LeBron James’ poster dunk was Luka Dončić posting up a smaller defender and patiently reading before the pass.
Clearly tough to stop LeBron with momentum on an attack off the catch. Having a teammate to create those chances is valuable."
Los Angeles Lakers: "Luka with the overhead pass 🤝 LeBron with the tomahawk dunk"
@LakeShowYo: "Luka playing defense"
@LukaMuse__: "Luka Tonight:.
— 14 PTS
— 11 REB
— 8 AST
— 1 STL
— 5/18 FG
1-2 as a Laker.."
@jcummins_24: "If Luka even hits 25% of his shots that’s a double digit win for the Lakers. Should still beat that team but once he gets going we will be fine #LakeShow"
Skip Bayless: "LeBron and Luka - 2 Magics! - are putting on a Showtime show tonight. LeBron: 6 assists at half. Luka: 5 assists (but, yes, 5 turnovers trying to pull off impossible passes)."
The Lakers dropped to 32-21 in 53 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.