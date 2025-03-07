NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Knicks-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks (in overtime) by a score of 113-109.
Luka Doncic finished the win with 32 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and four steals while shooting 9/23 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Kevin O'Connor: "What the hell was Nico thinking?"
Rob Perez: "thank you mavs for this entertainment"
@LakersLead: "THIS IS WHY YOU TRADE FOR LUKA"
Skip Bayless: "I don't trust these Knicks. I'm starting to trust these Los Angeles Lukas, who will come back and win this game."
@showtimeluka: "Luka and Brunson are cooking on national TV while Nico is figuring out what hit piece to put out next."
Los Angeles Lakers: "Luka with the moonshot in OT!"
StatMuse: "Luka Doncic last seven games:
32 PTS | 7 REB | 12 AST
30 PTS | 8 REB | 15 AST
29 PTS | 6 REB | 9 AST
31 PTS | 5 AST | 3 STL
21 PTS | 13 REB | 5 AST
19 PTS | 15 REB | 12 AST
32 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST
Locked in."
Real Sports: "Luka Doncic is the 5th Lakers player to ever record back-to-back 30p/10a games.
He joins LeBron, Kobe, Magic, & West."
@BiasedSlightly: "Lakers got a good look every time the ball was in Luka’s hands
what a game by him
LeBron is 40, a guy won 100,000 at half time, both teams cried after every single play
that was an incredible game"
Dan Woike: "What a win. Lakers beat New York 113-109. Luka and LeBron combine for 63. Brunson was awesome before getting hurt. Huge shots from Vincent and Reaves. Lakers have won 8 in a row"
The Lakers (40-21) will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Boston Celtics.