NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Lakers-Bucks Game

Luka Doncic played 36 minutes against the Bucks.

Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Bucks in Milwaukee.

The Lakers lost by a score of 126-106.

Luka Doncic finished the loss with 45 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/27 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Many around the NBA world reacted to his performance on social media.

Ryan Ward: "Luka for the next decade in LA… STILL A TRIP!!"

Hoop Central: "LUKA IS GOING OFF — and has words with Thanasis Antetokounmpo."

Underdog NBA: "Lakers players to score 29+ PTS in the first half (in play-by-play era):

Luka Doncic (tonight)
Kobe Bryant (8x)"

@LegionHoops: "Luka Doncic, despite the loss, went CRAZY tonight in Milwaukee:

45 points
11 rebounds
14/27 FG
7/13 3P"

Real Sports: "Luka Doncic is the youngest Lakers player to have 45 PTS & 10 REB in a game since 1962"

NBA on ESPN: "The amount of space Luka Doncic created on this stepback is FILTHY"

ClutchPoints: "Another look at this NASTY one-legged stepback fadeaway from Luka Doncic

Markieff Morris in disbelief"

Bill Simmons: "Luka dropping 70 in a Thursday TNT game would be kind of awkward."

StatMuse: "Luka Doncic in the loss:

45 PTS (most as a Laker)
11 REB
2 STL
7 3P (most as a Laker)

Joins Kobe and LeBon as the only Lakers to drop 45+ points with 7+ threes in a game."

StatMamba: "Luka Doncic joins LeBron James & Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers to have a single half recording:

25+ PTS
5+ REB
5+ 3PM"

Lakers Lead: "LUKA DONCIC TONIGHT
36 minutes
45 points
11 rebounds
10 assists
7/13 3PT

HE TRIED EVERYTHING"

With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 40-23 record in 63 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

