NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Lakers-Celtics Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Celtics in Boston.
The Lakers lost by a score of 111-101.
Luka Doncic finished with 34 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 11/22 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Skip Bayless: "I'm wondering if Luka will finally get mad and start scoring and screaming at the crowd and at the Celtics bench ... or if Jaylen Brown is just too strong on defense for Luka."
@BricksCenter: "Luka getting locked up by a 40-year old Horford 😭💀"
@LakeShowGo: "Luka Doncic Tonight:
34 points
8 rebounds
3 assists
11/22 FG
5/10 3PFG
Luka Struggled defensively but he was obviously hurt, he is the future and I believe in him that fight in the end of the game showed true character Let’s Go Lakers"
@DaBoyCisco: "Luka played sorry and he had 34 wtf"
@_KJ2Raw: "Same deal as the Finals. Luka does his part but gets no help."
@uptonbell: "The Celtics after blowing a big lead pulled away at the end. LeBron hurt and Luka limping . Tatum and Brown too much for the Lakers"
@LakeShowYo: "Luka today"
Shea Serrano: "jaylen brown looks at luka and sees a plate of food"
Jason Timpf: "Jaylen Brown is bullying Luka. I haven’t seen him struggle this much against an individual defender in a while."
Dave Portnoy: "Luka this. Luka that. LeBron this LeBron that. Lakers this Lakers that. Same old same old. #Celtics"
Kevin O'Connor: "Celtics defense has no holes at all. Amazing to see them lock up Luka again"
Matej Sportinfo: "Luka gets hit in the head right in front of the ref and still no call. Refs really letting the Celtics do pretty much anything to Luka without a call."
The Lakers dropped to 40-22 in 62 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
Doncic has now appeared in 11 games for the team.