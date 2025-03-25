Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Lakers-Magic Game

Luka Doncic played 38 minutes against the Magic.

Ben Stinar

Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Magic in Orlando, Florida.

The Lakers lost by a score of 118-106.

Luka Doncic finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/23 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket past Orlando Magic guard Caleb Houstan (2) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Real Sports: "Luka Doncic has the 7th most 20-PT halves by a Lakers player since 2000 😳"

StatMamba: "Luka Doncic has the 2nd most 20-point halves in the entire NBA this month."

@TheHoopCentral: "Luka with the moves. 🔥"

Spectrum SportsNet: "The vision 👀"

StatMuse: "Luka in the first half vs Orlando:"

@LSH_lakeshow: "Luka just kicked the ball and realized he hit a fan 💀😂"

@Klutch_23: "Still not one good game from the trio of LeBron Luka and Austin since the first Nuggets game.

The meshing will take more time than anticipated."

@LakersNation: "Luka showin up on defense, and then fouled on the 3 by KCP

He knocks down all 3 and we're within 7"

@ThePettiestLA: "Luka has been sensational. Need to see that fight in everyone else."

@RajChipalu: "Still some growing pains with Bron Luka & Austin on the offensive end.

Too reliant on contested shot making right now."

@ItsTurnerBruh: "Luka is really bad at short range bank shots and floaters… puts wayyyy too much spin on the ball it’s always rolls out or falls short. He needs to add a little push shot to his game instead of flicking it so hard. Lakers stinkin it up again"

Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a basket against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Lakers dropped to 43-28 in 71 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They have lost three in a row.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.