NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Lakers-Mavs Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) by a score of 112-97.
Luka Doncic had one of his best game of the season (against his former team).
He finished with 45 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 16/28 from the field in 38 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Pau Gasol: "Bravooo @luka7doncic !! What an extraordinary performance in such an emotional night coming back to Dallas. Amazing welcome and love from the Mavs fans but I’m happy you’re a Laker! 💜💛"
Nick Wright: "Legendary players do legendary things.
In a moment that will go down in Mavericks history, Luka Doncic started the night off in tears, and ended the night with 45-8-6 & a full, extended standing ovation from the “road” crowd."
Skip Bayless: "Luka might ask if he can just stay in Dallas."
Kendrick Perkins: "I have to give it to Luka. Dealing with the emotions and still having the Killer mentality to go out there give boys that work was something Special to witness tonight"
Evan Sidery: "The entire arena in Dallas as the clock winds down to 0:00 is chanting “Fire Nico!” as Luka Doncic scored 45 points.
An unreal scene tonight in Dallas for Doncic’s successful revenge game. And there’s many more to come for a decade."
StatMuse: "Luka in his return to Dallas:
45 PTS
8 REB
6 AST
4 STL
7 3PM
Nice one Nico."
Quentin Grimes: "77 !!!!!!!"
Ryan Ward: "Per Lakers: Luka Dončić finishes the night with a season-high-tying 45 points at DAL, his third game this season with 45+ points and 17th such game of his career.
Dončić becomes the ninth player in NBA history to record 40+ points in his first road game versus his former team."
Bleacher Report: "NOBODY WAS STOPPING LUKA MAGIC TONIGHT 🪄"
NBA on ESPN: "Luka Dončić exits to a standing ovation in his return to Dallas 👏"
The Lakers improved to 49-31 in 80 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.