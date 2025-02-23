NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Nuggets in Denver.
The Lakers won by a score of 123-100.
Luka Doncic finished the win with 32 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block while shooting 10/22 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@LakersLead: "Luka made this btw"
Skip Bayless: "LUKA-LEBRON: GREATEST NBA PASSING PARTNERS EVER."
Kendrick Perkins: "Like I said give Luka time! This was just an appetizer"
Andy Bailey: "Apologies for joining what I’m sure will be a parade of overreactions to one national TV game, but JJ Redick and Luka Dončić change the Lakers-Nuggets matchup enough to justify thinking LA could win a series between these two."
Keith Smith: "LoL Luka.
Terrific win for the Lakers tonight. It's going to be a lot of fun watching 2-5 play out in the Western Conference."
@LSH_lakeshow: "Luka Doncic is DIFFERENT 😂😂😂
Lakers fans we are truly blessed 🙏💜💛"
Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic in win over Nuggets:
32 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
4 STL
Snaps Denver's 9-game win streak."
Mike Trudell: "The first of many 30-point games for Luka Doncic in the Purple and Gold comes here in Denver, making it 117-97 with 4 minutes to play, with the Nuggets emptying the bench.
Lakers will look to win here for the first time since the season finale in 2022."
ClutchPoints: "Luka Doncic with a CRAZY floater 🔥
This is his first 30-point game as a Laker!"
NBA on ESPN: "Luka Doncic scored more points in the first half vs. Denver than he has in any of his first three games as a Laker 🔥"
@BulletClubIta: "All smiles between Coach JJ Redick, Luka Doncic and LeBron James"
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record in 55 games.
They will play their next game on Tuesday when they host the Dallas Mavericks.