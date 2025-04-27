NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (at the Target Center) by a score of 116-113.
They now trail the Timberwolves 3-1 in the series.
Luka Doncic finished the loss with 38 points, one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 13/28 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Legion Hoops: "Luka Doncic got absolutely exposed on defense today… the Wolves picked on him all game.
Defense wins championships."
@MavsMuse: "Luka’s about to get first rounded by the team he basixally swept last year man im sick"
StatMuse: "Luka Doncic in Game 4:
38 PTS
1 REB
2 AST
5 3P
His fewest rebounds + assists ever in a playoff game."
James Boyd: "Lol the Lakers are cooked. Gonna be some tough questions for JJ. Can’t play your entire starting five the entire second half of a playoff game.
Also, I don’t know how to feel about Luka. Great, great player, but the flopping and complaining and being a cone on defense is ROUGH."
Underdog: "Luka and LeBron played 46 out of 48 minutes tonight combining for 65 Points...
Lakers still fall to go down 1-3 in the series"
Real Sports: "Luka Doncic has the most points by a Laker in their first 4 playoff games with the team since Shaq."
Jason Timpf: "My first impression rooting for Luka has been that he pretty consistently runs out of gas at the end of games.
It’s no secret, but the next step for him is conditioning.
It was wild watching 40 year old LeBron go defensive demon down the stretch while Luka looked lifeless."
Skip Bayless: "I CANNOT BELIEVE LEBRON JAMES AND LUKA DONCIC ARE NOW DOWN 3-1 TO THE TWOLVES. I CAN'T HELP IT: I'M ABOUT TO UNLEASH A VIDEO ABOUT WHAT I JUST WITNESSED."
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.