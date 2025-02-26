NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Mavs-Lakers Game
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Dallas Mavericks in California.
The Lakers won by a score of 107-99.
Doncic finished his first game against the Mavs with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 6/17 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Kendrick Perkins: "Yep. Lebron and Luka can and will work!!!"
Shannon Sharpe: "Told @stephenasmith that Luka would have a light trip dub. Bron took over in the 4th with 16pts. Bron still him. #MavsLakers"
Chris Mannix: "Doncic knocks down a three -- his tenth point of the first quarter -- and stares directly at the Mavericks bench. A predictably explosive start for Doncic."
StatMamba: "Luka Doncic tonight:
19 PTS
15 REB
12 AST
5 STL + BLK
First player to record a triple-double with five stocks in the first game against their former team."
@MavsMuse: "I’m glad Luka had his moment tonight. He deserved it.
That being said… Dallas wins this game by 30 if they have just half of their big men rotation lol."
Lakers Daily: "Nah Luka got the Mavs out here trembling man 😂"
Hoop Central: "Luka Doncic now has the 7th most triple-doubles of all time — At 25 years old. 🤯"
@NBAMemes: "Luka Doncic stares down the Mavs bench after a triple.
You know this is personal."
Skip Bayless: "Oh, come on, Luka. You're staring down the Mavs bench after you make a 3 AND ANTHONY DAVIS IS IN STREET CLOTHES AND CAN'T DEFEND HIMSELF."
@Hero_OfThe_Day: "There are basketball players, and there are artists.
Luka Doncic is an artist 🧑🎨 🧑🎨
#LakeShow"
Steve Jones Jr.: "Luka Doncic posting up with LeBron James one pass away and look at that decision. You give Luka the space or you send help and open up a kick to an open LeBron James."
@LakeShowYo: "LUKA AND LEBRON CHEMISTRY >>> 🪄 👑"
Bleacher Report: "LUKA STARES DOWN MAVS BENCH AFTER HITTING DEEP 3 👀🍿"
Real Sports: "Luka Doncic is the 6th player in NBA history to record a triple-double in their first game against their former team."
Famouslos32: "The look on Mark Cuban after this 3 by Luka 👀 🍿"
@TjDaRippa: "Bron still control the game in the clutch.. Don’t look like Luka team to me"
The Lakers are now 3-2 in their first five games with Doncic.