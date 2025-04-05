Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Pelicans-Lakers Game

Luka Doncic played 36 minutes against the Pelicans.

Ben Stinar

Apr 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Kelly Olynyk (13) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the New Orleans Pelicans (at home).

The Lakers won by a score of 124-108.

Luka Doncic finished the win with 35 points, six rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Apr 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Bruce Brown (00) and forward Keion Brooks Jr. (0) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Spectrum SportsNet: "Luka threading the needle 👀"

@SportsSavant_: "Luka put up a quiet 30 tonight playoffs finna be realllll spooky"

@LakersNation: "Luka no-look to Jaxson for the slam!"

StatMuse: "35/5/5 games in first 7 seasons:

98 — Luka Doncic
92 — Michael Jordan
86 — LeBron James"

@LSH_lakeshow: "Has Luka Doncic ever been more open for a three in his NBA career than this shot?

Both Luka & Austin Reaves now have 30+ points tonight vs the Pelicans"

@LakersDailyCom: "Luka "Bounce Back" Doncic now with 22 points in the 2nd half"

@LukaMuse__: "LUKA DONCIC TODAY:

35 PTS
6 REB
6 AST
10/21 FG

WHAT THEY GOIN’ TO SAY NOW!"

Mike Trudell: "Luka Doncic started the game cold, missing all 7 of his shots in the 1st Q, but he heated up quickly, and is now 10 for 21 with 4 made triples towards 35 points.

He was 3 for 12 in the first half, but is now 7 for 9 in the 2nd half after an and-1 put LA up 122-105."

Jovan Buha: "Lakers' three stars tonight: 92 points and 21 assists.
-- Luka Doncic: 35 points and 6 assists
-- Austin Reaves: 30 points and 7 assists
-- LeBron James: 27 points and 8 assists"

Apr 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Lakers are now 47-30 in 77 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

