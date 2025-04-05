NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Pelicans-Lakers Game
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the New Orleans Pelicans (at home).
The Lakers won by a score of 124-108.
Luka Doncic finished the win with 35 points, six rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Spectrum SportsNet: "Luka threading the needle 👀"
@SportsSavant_: "Luka put up a quiet 30 tonight playoffs finna be realllll spooky"
@LakersNation: "Luka no-look to Jaxson for the slam!"
StatMuse: "35/5/5 games in first 7 seasons:
98 — Luka Doncic
92 — Michael Jordan
86 — LeBron James"
@LSH_lakeshow: "Has Luka Doncic ever been more open for a three in his NBA career than this shot?
Both Luka & Austin Reaves now have 30+ points tonight vs the Pelicans"
@LakersDailyCom: "Luka "Bounce Back" Doncic now with 22 points in the 2nd half"
@LukaMuse__: "LUKA DONCIC TODAY:
35 PTS
6 REB
6 AST
10/21 FG
WHAT THEY GOIN’ TO SAY NOW!"
Mike Trudell: "Luka Doncic started the game cold, missing all 7 of his shots in the 1st Q, but he heated up quickly, and is now 10 for 21 with 4 made triples towards 35 points.
He was 3 for 12 in the first half, but is now 7 for 9 in the 2nd half after an and-1 put LA up 122-105."
Jovan Buha: "Lakers' three stars tonight: 92 points and 21 assists.
-- Luka Doncic: 35 points and 6 assists
-- Austin Reaves: 30 points and 7 assists
-- LeBron James: 27 points and 8 assists"
The Lakers are now 47-30 in 77 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.