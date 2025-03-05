NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Pelicans-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans (at home) by a score of 136-115.
Doncic finished the game with 30 points, eight rebounds, 15 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/19 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Many people around the NBA world reacted to his performance on social media.
Matthew Peralta: "10/10 recommend having Luka Doncic on your favorite basketball team."
Isaiah Thomas: "Luka looking real comfortable"
@LegendOfWinning: "I can’t believe people were convincing themselves that Luka and LeBron wouldn’t work"
@ProvideContext: "What Luka has done for Bron in terms of relieving him from need to be on ball or even directly involved in a play, has been nothing short of Magic.
Literally career extending stuff."
@LakersDailyCom: "When you see Luka dancing like this, just go home"
Real Sports: "Luka Doncic over his last three games:
30.0 PPG
9.7 APG
2.0 SPG
4.7 3PM
41.2% 3PT"
Skip Bayless: "Man, Luka just banged the back of his head on the floor. But looks like he has shaken it off. Back-to-back way-downtown 3s, followed by a corner 3. This game vs sorry Pels is already over."
NBA History: "Luka Dončić became the 4th player in Lakers history to record 30+ PTS & 15+ AST in a game, joining:
Magic Johnson (19x)
Jerry West (6x)
LeBron James (1x)
He also became the FIRST player in Lakers history to do so with 5+ 3PM!"
Dave McMenamin: "Luka Doncic is cooking. He's hit three straight 3s and already has 15 pts with more than three minutes remaining in the 1st Q. LAL is up 28-17 and there are "Lu-ka! Lu-ka! Lu-ka!" chants coming from the crowd."
Mike Trudell: "Doncic just joined West (9x), Magic (22x) and LeBron (1x) as the only players in team history with 30 points and 15 assists in a game.
He and LeBron (vs. DAL, Nov. 2019) are the only Lakers in the last 35 years to hit those marks. Luka also had 30-15 for DAL in that game."
@BronMuse: "LUKA DONCIC IN THE LAST 3 GAMES:
32 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 3 3PM
29 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 5 3PM
30 PTS, 8 REB, 15 AST, 1 STL, 6 3PM
30.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 9.7 APG, 2.0 SPG"
The Lakers (39-21) have won seven games in a row.