NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Rockets-Lakers Game

Luka Doncic played 37 minutes against the Rockets.

Ben Stinar

Mar 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
/ Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Houston Rockets (at home).

The Lakers won by a score of 104-98.

Luka Doncic finished with 20 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 6/16 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@RajChipalu: "Luka is inheriting the Dillon Brooks beef."

@LakersDailyCom: "This is the fastest Luka's looked in a Lakers uniform"

@showtimeluka: "I don’t think I’ve ever seen another player generate the amount of open shots for other players as Luka Dončić does."

@nylaabell: "Luka’s playmaking has pretty much led to a wide open 3 every possession this quarter. Now imagine this roster with a bunch of shooters like Boston"

Bleacher Report: "LUKA SNATCHED SENGUN'S ANKLES 😱😱"

