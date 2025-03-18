NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Spurs-Lakers Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the San Antonio Spurs (at home).
The Lakers won by a score of 125-109.
Luka Doncic finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, 14 assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/20 from the field.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@LukaUpdates: "Luka staring and "secretly" flipping off the rim after this close missed shot 😅 🤣"
@LADEig: "Is it just me or everything Luka does is hilarious 😂"
@Spir_Vel: "He created good shot every possession. His terrible shooting didn't matter"
Lakers Daily: "Austin Reaves on Luka: "Any time u got Luka on the court, he draws so much attention. ... He makes the right play 99% of the time.""
Lakers Lead: "LUKA DONCIC TONIGHT
34 minutes
21 points
14 assists
9 rebounds
3 steals
EASY DAY AT THE OFFICE "
@LSH_lakeshow: "Luka Doncic has changed Jaxson Hayes life no joke
With opposing teams so focused on Luka, they think the ball is always going to him so Jax fakes the pass to him and attacks the rim for a wide open easy dunk
Very very high IQ, I'm sure JJ Redick is loving this new Hayes for the Lakers"
@Klutch_23: "Even when Luka Dončić shoots miserably from the field, he’s still BY FAR the most impactful player on the floor.
When he’s on the court, EVERYONE plays better. He’s a commander of a unit and dictates everything — everyone gets wide open shots at the rim or from three."
@motorskilless: "B+ the playmaking was generational and his defense was amazing his shooting was terrible tonight but he still found his way to the line the whole game all in all really good performance"
The Lakers improved to 42-25 in 67 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.