NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Suns-Lakers Game

Luka Doncic played 40 minutes against the Suns.

Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Phoenix Suns (at home).

The Lakers won by a score of 107-96.

Luka Doncic finished the win with 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 8/20 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@LSH_lakeshow: "The way Luka Doncic gravitates the opposing defense is something I still have to get used to

Luka Magic literally just got TRIPPLE TEAMED up top of the three point line, DFS didn't hit the shot right now but I promise those are going down in the playoffs"

StatMamba: "Luka Doncic since All-Star break:

28.5 PPG
9.5 RPG
8.3 APG
2.1 SPG

He’s 3rd in PPG & 7th in APG in that span."

Gerald Bourguet: "Fun fact about this Luka Doncic fella who is once again decimating Phoenix that not a lot of people talk about is the Suns actually could’ve drafted him 1st overall back in 2018. Pretty crazy"

Overtime: "Luka Doncic vs the Suns:

33 PTS
11 REB
8 AST
2 STL
4 3P

HIM."

@ThePettiestLA: "Luka Doncic will never let the Suns forget they didn’t draft him"

Real Sports: "Luka Doncic already has the 4th most games by a guard in Lakers history with 30+ PTS & 10+ REB.

Trailing only Kobe, West, & Magic."

@nylaabell: "A. Don’t care about inefficiency when he’s playing thru an ankle injury"

@yediveren23: "This is like a B performance by Luka standards. He can do so much better."

Harrison Faigen: "Sources: The Lakers have also acquired Luka Doncic's blood feud with the Suns."

@GameInjuryDoc: "Luka Doncic tweaked the right ankle a few minutes ago

This is the same ankle that he was on the injury report with"

With the win, the Lakers improved to 41-25 in 66 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

