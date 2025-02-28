NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).
The Lakers won by a score of 111-102.
Luka Doncic finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists while shooting 6/20 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@NekiasNBA: "What on earth do you do with this?
Luka is incredible."
Lakers All Day Everyday: "LUKA DONCIC RAINBOW OH MY GOODNESS 🤯"
@Wizelycook: "Vando been hitting threes ever since luka came here
LMFAOOOO this mf makes EVERYONE better dawg"
@LakersLead: "🪄 LUKA MAGIC 🪄 THE DON HITS AN IMPOSSIBLE SHOT 😱 SHADES OF PRIME KOBE 🐍"
Jon Krawczynski: "Luka can't hit a 3 all night then hits a ridiculous fall-away out of bounds. An absolute killer."
Skip Bayless: "Luka, early touchdown pass to LeBron. The two greatest passing partners who have ever played together."
Justin Russo: "The thoughts I have watching this current Lakers team:
‣ How did Nico Harrison let this happen?
‣ They might get the #2 seed in the West
‣ No, seriously, how did Nico convince himself?
‣ How do teams even defend Luka-LeBron?
‣ NO. SERIOUSLY. WHAT WAS NICO THINKING?"
Sam Quinn: "If you would’ve asked me a month ago, I would have felt reasonably confident LeBron was retiring with four rings.
The Luka trade has reinvigorated him to such an extent that if they get this summer right, I don’t just think he has a chance at No. 5, but maybe even No. 6."
StatMuse: "Points in the 1Q:
21 — LeBron and Luka
17 — Timberwolves"
NBA Memes: "How do you miss all those gimmick jumpers and then hit a fadeaway 3 😂
Luka is unreal lol"
Los Angeles Lakers: "Luka are you KIDDING?!?"
Andy Bailey: "How many trios are you certain are better than LeBron James, Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves?"
With the win, the Lakers improved to 36-21 in 57 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
Doncic has gone 4-2 in his first six games with the franchise.