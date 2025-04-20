NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in California (for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series).
The Lakers lost by a score of 117-95.
Luka Doncic finished with 37 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/22 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
StatMuse: "Luka in his Lakers playoff debut:
37 PTS
8 REB
2 STL
5 3P
Joins Kobe and LeBron as the only Lakers to reach those numbers in a playoff game."
Daniel Starkand: "Luka just injected some much-needed life in this building."
Real Sports: "Luka Doncic had the 2nd most points in a Lakers playoff debut — only Shaq had more."
@warriorsworld: "Poor Luka… on an island with Ant Man"
Joel Moran: "Luka Doncic got no help today
LeBron looked LeWashed
Austin Reaves only had 16
Bench scored 13 points total
Please help my goat he was the only one that showed up"
Sam Quinn: "I think there's a little bit of "the best adjustment is just playing better" going on here. Luka was really the only Laker who played even kind of well. Minny hit a billion 3s. The baseline is closer in this series.
But man, did the Lakers miss having a real center in this game."
NBA: "LUKA DONČIĆ FROM HALFCOURT
LAKERS CLOSE OUT THE 3Q ON A 17-6 RUN!!!
Timberwolves-Lakers | Game 1 | ABC"
Skip Bayless: "Luka's heart remains in Dallas. He is now obsessed and driven in these playoffs to make Nico pay by losing his job."
ClutchPoints: "Luka Doncic was UNSTOPPABLE in the 1st quarter of Game 1 of the Lakers-Timberwolves
16 points
3 rebounds
5-of-10 FG
3-of-6 3PT"
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night.