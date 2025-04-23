Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Timberwolves-Lakers Game

Luka Doncic played 42 minutes against the Timberwolves.

Ben Stinar

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 94-85 to win Game 2 of their series.

The two teams are now tied up at 1-1.

Luka Doncic finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and one block while shooting 9/20 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Real Sports: "Luka Doncic is the 3rd player with back-to-back 30-PT games to start their Lakers playoff career.

He joins Shaquille O'Neal & George Mikan."

StatMuse: "Luka in Game 2:

31 PTS
12 REB
9 AST

First Laker since Magic with those numbers in a playoff game."

Lakers Lead: "LUKA DONCIC TONIGHT
41 minutes
31 points
12 rebounds
9 assists
+12 +/-

HE’LL BRING US CHAMPIONSHIPS"

@LordBalvin: "Luka don't respect Gobert at ALL lmaoooo 😭"

Skip Bayless: "Well, Luka's lucky banked-in straight-on 3 broke the ice for the Lakers, got 'em going."

SportsCenter: "Luka hit 'em with the no-look 🔥"

Bleacher Report: "LAKERS DEFEAT T-WOLVES IN GAME 2 TO EVEN SERIES AT 1-1 👀

LUKA: 31 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST"

NBA: "Luka after being told he's just the 3rd Laker to record 30+ points in their first 2 playoff games:

"That's fine but it don't matter, we gotta win no matter what.""

@nba_paint: "Luka Magic."

Josiah Johnson: "Luka whenever Gobert guarding him"

Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night at the Target Center.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.