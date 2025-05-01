NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) by a score of 103-96.
With the Game 5 loss, the Lakers have now been eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Luka Doncic finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 7/18 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@kevinwildes: "Luka is 2-8 in his last 10 playoff games."
Hater Central: "Luka Doncic in Game 5:
28 Points
7-18 FG
2-8 3PT
12-15 FT
0 Defense
NICO WAS RIGHT"
@BricksCenter: "Rob Pelinka can’t believe he got Luka just to lose in the 1st round 😭"
Jason Timpf: "Luka with blown layups leading to runouts in crunch time in back to back games."
Legion Hoops: "Luka Doncic last season: makes his first NBA Finals.
This season: First round exit.
Brutal."
@GoldenKnightGFX: "Luka Doncic & LeBron James should not have lost this series. They should especially not have lost in 5 games."
@PlayoffCeltics: "Luka Doncic is the worst defender I’ve ever seen."
@DragonflyJonez: "Nico Harrison ain’t going to sleep tonight until somebody crunches the numbers and posts the total points Luka scored vs total points he gave up as the the primary defender this series"
@xJC2Kx: "I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the sad reality is that Rudy Gobert is a more complete basketball player than Luka Doncic"
@LukaMuse__: "I can’t even lie I don’t feel mad or anything like that.
Luka was place with a team that didn’t fit what he needed
Boutta be an important offseason for the Lakers and Luka X Bron are the only ones that are probably going to be untouchable
See y’all next season"
Doncic has now played seven total NBA seasons.