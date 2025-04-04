Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Warriors-Lakers Game

Luka Doncic played 38 minutes against the Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a call during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a call during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Golden State Warriors (at home).

The Lakers lost by a score of 123-116.

Luka Doncic finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 6/17 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Luka Doncic
Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) plays for the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@SportsCenter: "Luka Doncic snapped a 114-game streak of making at least one 3-pointer vs. Warriors.

That was the 5th-longest streak in NBA history."

@playoffjake: "Luka Doncic isn’t who I thought he was"

Skip Bayless: "Luka looking thick."

Nate Duncan: "Luka has some work to do to match the level of these Steph/Dray/LeBron matchups from an execution and intensity standpoint. Jimmy, on the other hand, fits right in."

@LegionHoops: "Luka Doncic didn’t make a three tonight— first time in two years."

Luka Doncic
Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a call during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

@ogorlyog: "if luka put up a half decent game we literally win this game by 5."

Sam Amico: "Austin Reaves was the best player in the NBA tonight for about 3 minutes. Also, Luka Doncic was among the worst for about 4."

@AdvancedWood: "If Luka woulda been Luka we woulda had the W"

@BronMuse: "Luka Doncic tonight:

19 PTS
8 REB
7 AST
6-17 FG
0-6 3PT

Is he the reason we lost?"

Luka Doncic
Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 46-30 in 76 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.