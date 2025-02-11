NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Performance In Jazz-Lakers Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Utah Jazz in California.
The Lakers won by a score of 132-113.
Luka Doncic finished his Lakers debut with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 5/14 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his debut on social media.
NBA: "LeBron James one-legged fade.
Luka Dončić one-legged fade.
A mirror image for the Lakers superstar duo 🤩🤩"
ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Luka Doncic wins his Lakers debut over the Jazz, 132-113. LAL's won six straight and 12 out of 14 overall. LeBron 24p 8a 7r; Reaves 22p 9r 4a; Rui 21p 6r; Luka 14p 5r 4a; Hayes 12p on 6-of-6; Goodwin 17p on 8-of-11; Vincent 11p 4a. LAL plays at UTA on Weds before All-Star break."
@LukaUpdates: "Luka was definitely excited 😁"
Sam Quinn: "LeBron James and Luka Doncic go +17 in their first 19 minutes or so together."
House of Highlights: "Luka seeing LeBron on fast break for first time 😃😂"
StatMuse: "Luka Doncic in his Lakers debut:
14 PTS
5 REB
4 AST
5-14 FG
1-7 3P
+15
Showtime is just getting started."
Kendrick Perkins: "This was just an appetizer. Luka and Bron will work!!!"
Abby Jones: "Dirk is sitting with Luka Doncic’s family for his Lakers debut."
@howaboutafresca: "You saw tonight what Luka Doncic will bring to the Lakers: Easier shots for the marksmen to knock down. Reaves/Hachimura were 14-24. Lakers starting five resembles the Knicks starting five in effectiveness (and lack of depth on the bench, but we'll save that for another day.)"
ESPN: "LAKERS BLOW OUT THE JAZZ IN LUKA'S DEBUT 🤝
Luka's statline in three quarters: 14 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST"
David Aldridge: "Look, I have lots of thoughts about this trade, still. But at base…I still can’t believe Luka Dončić is a Laker."
The Lakers improved to 32-19 in 51 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.