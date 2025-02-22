NBA World Reacts To Markelle Fultz Sacramento Kings Debut Against Warriors
On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings hosted the Golden State Warriors.
The Kings lost by a score of 132-106.
Markelle Fultz made his Kings debut, finishing with eight points and one assist while shooting 4/5 from the field in ten minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Kings on NBCS: "Markelle Fultz’s first bucket in a Kings uniform 🙌"
Sean Cunningham: "Markelle Fultz providing a bit of a spark off the Kings bench. Up to 6 points in his debut with his new team and looking spry, throwing one down in transition. Kings trail the Warriors 100-83 headed to the 4th in Sacramento."
Fawzan Amer: "Former Orlando Magic G Markelle Fultz had a strong debut as a newly minted Sacramento King tonight — especially given him coming off an injury and playing halfway through the season. He tallied 8 points in 9 minutes, including a runaway hammer slam"
Carmichael Dave: "Markelle Fultz > De’Aaron Fox?"
Jason Anderson: "Markelle Fultz just threw one down over Buddy Hield."
@GSWarriorsHouse: "Feels good seeing Markelle Fultz playing well
Always been a believer of his"
@kenzofuku: "I still think if Markelle Fultz’s shoulder wasn’t anomically injured, he would have been special."
@acenspades777: "Markelle Fultz is the only player on the Kings with a positive plus minus. Kings fans and Doug Christie are gonna find out real quick how much he impacts winning. He's normally a very low TO PG too so don't expect those to stay high."
@theScore: "An efficient night in 10 minutes for Markelle Fultz making his Kings' debut. 👏"
Kevin John: "Welcome to Sacramento Markelle Fultz"
The Kings dropped to 28-28 in 56 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
Fultz was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.