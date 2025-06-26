NBA World Reacts To Marvin Bagley Personal Announcement
Marvin Bagley spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
The former Duke standout finished the year with Memphis (who lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs).
On Wednesday, Bagley announced (via Instagram) that he had gotten married.
Bagley wrote: "I am beyond thankful for the crew who helped make this moment come to life and everyone who came to Laguna to celebrate this special moment with us , it was truly an unforgettable weekend that I will remember for the rest of my life.
To my wife, I love you and can’t wait to start this journey together! Cheers to forever 🥂6.21.25 ❤️💍"
Many people reacted to his post.
Dalen Terry: "phamilyyyyy"
Alexis Ajinça: "So happy for you man congratulations to you guys"
Marcus Bagley: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Nolan Smith: "🖤🖤"
Scottie Barnes, Isaiah Thomas, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and Paul George were among the NBA players to like Bagley's post.
Matthew Hanlon: "It was such an honor to capture your incredible weekend! Huge congrats to you both, and cheers to the start of an amazing forever! 📸❤️"
@dvynssa: "Family forever . Love you guyssss 🫶🏽🤞🏽"
@genomatic: "Congrats my guy.🙌🏾🔥"
Bagley was the second pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
His career averages are 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 289 games.
This past season was Bagley's first appearance in the NBA playoffs.